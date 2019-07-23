Get Surprised With Some Amazingly Unique Dishes At This Pretty Restaurant

Visited this place a few days back. The Goose & Gridiron is located in Fort near Churchgate Station. This place is very beautifully designed. The decor is just awesome for a group of friends or a couple. The lights here glow up the place really good. The wooden benches and the symmetric tables look very cute. -We ordered a Kiwi Pineapple Crush followed by a Ginger Peach Soda. The kiwi pineapple crush was great and amazing. The ginger peach soda was okay but good. -Then we had a Cheese Jalapeno Popper. It was very beautifully presented and tasted perfectly awesome. The sauce along with it was great. -Then we had a Butter Garlic Prawns which was really yummy and very well cooked. -We then moved on to the main course and ordered a Parmesan Cheese Chicken Spaghetti. This was superbly scrumptious. The cheese very well blended with the chicken spaghetti and was so delicious and well recommended. -We then had a Fried Chicken Burger which tasted good and was fried well. We then moved on to the desserts and tried a Baked Coffee Rasgulla which just blew our mind. This dessert was delicious to another level and so unique and surprised us so damn well. Highly recommended and a must-have over here. Then we had a Blueberry Cheesecake which never fails to disappoint and very well presented. Overall the food is amazing here and many dishes are a must-have. Ambience and food are the best over here. Must go-to place in Fort.