This Beautiful Gem In Bkc Is Worth Every Penny!

Toast & Tonic: Get ready to be toasted by yet another beautiful gem in BKC! The vibes here are high and gorgeous with a bar that'll make you go wow with each sip. The Mushroom toast was a good dish to start with, a toast loaded with scrumptious mushrooms is just what you need when you have a cocktail like The Herbalist, a truly rejuvenating one. The rose wine was yet another drink we relished and loved the way it was presented too. Their grilled spiced chicken is truly a compliment to your taste buds if the chicken is your bae. Absolutely loved the Dan Dan Noodles and Roasted onion zucchini & goat cheese flatbread which not only justified the taste but also the quantity was too fulfilling. Coming to the desserts, these are some suggestions you shouldn't miss out when here, and if you got a sweet tooth then absolutely go for their sour cherry parfait and Black sesame mousse, the latter being the most loved, delicious and my personal favourite here. Thanks a bunch to Jehova for being such a great help with all the suggestions!