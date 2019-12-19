Banarasi To Pure Silk: Grab Saris From This Shop In Dadar Starting At Just INR 500

'Only 300’ read the card placed right at the entrance of the shop. And just for this reason we decided to check out this store . Just like you, we love the fact that there's beauty available at such cheap rates. Called Om Designers, this store specialises exclusively in saris from different parts of India. If you’re a sari fan, we suggest you check this place out. From paithani to kanjivaram and from pure silk to plain cotton saris – they’ve got it all. You’ll sure be spoilt for choice in terms of colours, patterns and textures. To ensure you get saris from the best places in India, they are brought in from India’s main three hubs namely Banaras, Bengaluru and Surat. So, expect lot of quantity, variety and diversity. The price range of these their collection starts from INR 500 and goes up to INR 10,000. These saris are ideal for casual wear, a festive occasion, office wear or a traditional get together. Or simply buy a couple of these for your mom or grandmother – they are sure to love it. #LBBTip: There are loads of options available at this store, so we suggest go through their entire collection before making a purchase.