Three Customised Shoe Options For Those Who Can Never Find Their Size

Started in 2013 by two women who believe in the power of footwear, they have an elaborate website letting you customise your shoes online. Under the ‘Craft Your Shoe’ tab, you can choose everything from the kind of heels, material and the style you want to get made for your feet. They also have a sample collection for you to refer to in case you need a little help with imagination. Got feet in two different sizes? Need extra cushioning for more comfort? Paio will do it for you. Their collection starts at INR 1,800.

