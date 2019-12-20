Goldfish Ponds & Gazebos: Why You Should Cool Down At Nirvana Park In Powai

4 acres of calm, located in the middle of Hiranandani Complex in Powai, Nirvana Park instantly became a favourite the moment we saw the beautiful installations and stone paths to walk on. One of the greenest parks we’ve seen in the city, it’s bestowed with small ponds. You can often see people feeding the goldfish. You’ll see stairways, gazebos and fountains where people are taking a breather, having a chat or discussing the stock market. The stone paths are often used for foot reflexology and we recommend you choose this path too, if you’re stressed. If you’re at Powai Plaza, the park is a minute away, on foot.