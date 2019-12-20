If you’ve craved those famous nutella sea salt cookies past midnight from Sweetish House Mafia – we’ve got some happy news for you – they’ll be delivering till 1.30 am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays on Scootsy.
Whatta Rush: Sweetish House Mafia Will Now Home-Deliver Till 1.30AM
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Shortcut
Say That Again?
Sweetish House Mafia has tied up with Scootsy to start late night delivery till 1.30 am to satisfy and quench those sweet cravings post midnight across Mumbai.
We are a self-confessed fans of the SHM cookies, especially the sinful decadent nutella sea salt cookies. That’s not it all, you can now order from their range of cookies – dark chocolate truffle, smores and more.
So, We're Saying...
Get on the sugar high for those late-night get together and those impromptu self-pampering cookie treats.
Other Outlets
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Comments (0)