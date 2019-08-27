Get The Best Bohri Food Delivered At Your Doorstep Right Away!

The Bohri Kitchen delivers you the most amazing bohri food you'd ever tried! I ordered for following things: 1. Smoked paneer samosa: Unlike those normal samosas, these samosas weren't that oily! Stuffed with a lot of paneer and masalas, this samosa was extremely delicious plus on the healthier side! Less oil and full of proteins! Don't skip out on them! 2. Corn and cheese cutlets: Filled with boiled corn and lot of cheese, they were lip-smackingly delicious! Totally loved it! And not soggy but were crispy instead! 3. Mom's special paneer Biryani: This was a typical biryani but amazing! Rice was properly cooked and filled with aromatic spices and so much of veggies and cottage cheese. The best part was that the paneer didn't taste bland, instead, it tasted really yumm! Definite try! 4. Moong dal halwa: This dessert had my heart! Filled up with desi ghee, this halwa was extremely delicious! Not too sweet and absolutely perfect! Definitely order this halwa whenever you're ordering food from this outlet! 😻 Have the best of Bohri food at this new place!