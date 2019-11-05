Bunk Classes? Head Over To This Pocket Friendly Cafe For Amazing Quick Bites!

Looking for a cafe to enjoy some really delicious and simple food? Head to Global Street Cafe. It is located opposite Brewbot in Veera Desai on the ground floor. Well unlike other cafes this cafe doesn't serve fancy and expensive food but in fact, it serves the food in a very simple way and has got an amazing amazing amazing taste. I went here with two of my friends in an office break for some food. We ordered: 1. Veg Burger: Just one word to describe- delicious. Fresh bun with a really delicious aloo patty inside and stuffed with onions and tomatoes and lettuce and melted cheese. This one's not a miss if you visit this place. 2. Adrak Tea: Perfect kadak adrak wali chai. 3. Veg Grill Sandwich: It had potatoes, onions, cucumber, tomatoes and capsicum like a normal sandwich and grilled and served with green chutney. Tasty. 4. Pink Sauce Pasta: Penne pasta in a pink sauce and garnished with grated cheese. This was a star for me. So so delicious. It was served with garlic bread which was soft and buttery and full of garlic. 5. Cinnamon chocolate cake with vanilla icecream: Small piece of cake served with little vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate sauce. The cake was soft and fluffy and had a very prominent taste of cinnamon which made it so yummy. Definitely going here again especially for this. Also, my friend ordered a thali. They set the menu of thali on a daily basis and you can get really amazing thalis from this place. Two sabzis, roti, rice, daal, buttermilk and a sweet. Totally worth it. The best part about this cute little cafe is its prices. They are very nominal and in all, it's a very pocket-friendly place. You get good food and good taste at affordable prices.