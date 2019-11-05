Cuddling Up With Irish Hot Coffee & Yum Croissants At This Cute Little Cafe In Bandra!

Easy Cappuccino: Around Bandra and looking for a cute little cafe? Head to this new Cafe - Easy Cappucino. I went here with two of my friends on a Saturday evening for some coffee and croissants. The place is located in Pali Village and it has such cute decor such as pretty lights. And also the interior has been done keeping in mind different varieties of coffee. We ordered: 1. Irish Hot Coffee: People who love dark coffees should definitely go for this one. Proper dark coffee topped with whipped cream and garnished with chocolate chips. The bitterness of that dark coffee with the sweetness of the whipped cream made it so amazing. 2. Jim Jam Biscuit Shake: This shake would definitely remind you of your childhood. Shake made up by adding pieces of Jim jam biscuits and giving it an amazing flavor and topped with whipped cream and berry sauce and Jim jam biscuit. Loved it. 3. Lemon and cinnamon tea: Ice tea made up the flavoured lemon and cinnamon served in a bulb-shaped glass. This was so so amazing! It had a prominent taste of cinnamon and lemon added it to it. 4. Tiramisu Pancakes: Tiny little tiramisu pancakes topped with whipped cream and little coffee and cinnamon powder. Pancakes were so so soft and it lived up to its name. Yummy. 5. Basil and Mushroom Pizza: It seemed very bland looking at it but when we tasted this was one of the best mushroom pizzas I've ever had. It did not taste bland at all and it was so delicious. Proper sauce with little soft crust and a good amount of cheese with roasted mushrooms and basil giving it an amazing texture and taste. Don't miss out on this pizza. 6. Latte Hot Coffee: Lattes are always a good idea. 7. Nutella Nasty Croissants: Croissants were crisp from outside and soft from inside and filled with Nutella and topped with Nutella and chocolate sauce and garnished with chocolate chips and served along with whipped cream. They were so good. I could literally have 5 of them. Wow. The best part about this place is that the quality of the food is so good plus the charges are so nominal like pancakes are for ₹60 and such. So not just cute but it's pocket-friendly too.