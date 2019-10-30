Get The Best Of Japanese & Chinese Food Delivered At Your Doorstep!

Looking for a place for some amazing Japanese and Chinese food? Order right away from Dimsum Wū! One of the best places in Mumbai delivering sushis and dim sums. Had heard a lot about this place in Goregaon from my friend, so being so fond of authentic Japanese food I thought of giving it a try! The food arrives on time. And one of the best things about the food was packaging. So neatly and firmly packed. Even the sushi was packed so perfectly that they were stable and proper and all the food was hot till it reached my place. Ordered: 1. Veg steamed Dimsums: They were soft and veggies stuffed inside were yum and they were served with a sour dip. Loved it! 2. Veg Avocado stuffed sushi: Sushis are my favourite and sushi from this place is just so good! They were served with wasabi. Sushi is a must-try from this place! 3. Malaysian noodles: It was flat noodles. To be honest I didn't like it much. The taste wasn't that great. This Malaysian noodle needs some improvement. 4. Singaporean Fried Rice: They were like our normal fried rice with some other added masalas too. But they were really tasty! Rice and veggies both were cooked well. Amazing! I'm gonna order more often from this place!