Get The Best Of North Indian, Chinese & Asian Food At Sumeruu!

Sumeruu crafts inspired dishes reflective of our country’s diverse landscapes and diverse ingredients of the Asian cuisines. Their Kitchen is not a list of ingredients or demonstration of technical abilities, it's a narration of the regional landscapes and our passion. Connecting people to place through contemporary Indian and Asian cuisines by serving “Nine” tables away from the hustle of the city crafted by three wonderful cooks! Sumeruu stands for the mountain shared by Indian and Chinese Border, The IC in the logo depicts the roots of Indian and Chinese Cuisines. The Restaurants stands withheld with its grey scales waiting for your imagination to be painted on the blank canvas by the exploration of the flavours, textures, appearance of the dishes. Some of their specialities include: Daab Chingri - what makes this dish special is the way it is cooked; prawns are cooked in tandoor enclosed in coconut to get the authentic flavour to the dish. Chicken Gao Ding Ki – to get an unexplored combination of rice wine glaze, orange jus, brown sugar & dark soya to the plate, their chef added a tangy twist of orange to the authentic Chinese starter. Dindigul Thalappakatti Murgh Biryani – adding authentic south Indian flavours to the traditional biryani with a touch of the beetle leaf. Arancini in Charcoal Chaap - Spicy Arancini Balls with the smokey flavour of charcoal and tastes super spicy. Chutney wali khumb ki Biryani - Mushrooms Biryani with an aroma of Indian spices with a touch of kesar. Achari Mojito – House special mocktail. Desserts - South Indian Phirni with orange marmalade, baked rabdi tukda, matcha popsicle with berry compote! This new place is a delight for both vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians! 😻 Also, the place has been beautifully done and is one of the classiest places in Dahisar and the prices are quite decent!