From Cheesy Pizzas To Yum Choco Lave Cake, This Outlet Has It All!

Love Pizzas? Try Pete's Pizzeria. I loved the concept of having pizzas in big slices. This place delivers 10-inch pizza slices. I ordered from this place 4 slices of pizzas. 1. Garden Delight Pizza: It had toppings of onion, sundried tomatoes, corn, onion, arugula and parmesan cheese. This one's so good! 2. Plain Cheese Pizza: Pizza base with tomato sauce and lot of mozzarella and parmesan cheese. 3. Verdura Pizza: This one's my favourite with olives, mushrooms, corn, basil, tomatoes, onions. So so delicious. This one's a must-try! 4. Paneer Tikka Pizza: Peppy Paneer Tikka served in the form of a pizza topping. This one turned out to be little bland but a total delight for paneer lovers. 5. Cheese garlic bread: Garlic bread were crisp from the edges and soft from inside and that proper garlicky flavour with so much of cheese and oregano. Loved it! 6. Choco Lava Cake: Yum yum yummy! I have definitely found my new pizza place for all my hunger pangs!