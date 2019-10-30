Herbal Hookahs & Yum Cocktails, Head To This New Place In Bandra

The Little Door is a perfect date place in Bandra. I recently been there with my colleagues and ordered: Drinks Sangria, Ginger Beer, Whiskey Sour and All night long Then we ordered a salad Horiatiki. Well, it had too many veggies like cherry tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumber and black olives with the pieces of feta cheese. But to be honest it wasn't that great! Then for starters, we thought of ordering broccolibrokolo and baby bravas. Baby bravas was just so delicious! Potatoes with salsa and garlic aioli and served with mayo. Such a lovely start to a perfect evening! Brokolo was broccolis marinated in yoghurt and served with cheddar cheese sauce. This was a little hard but so yum! Mains -Tutto Incluso Pizza: Thin crust Pizza with exotic vegetables topped and served with Tobasco sauce. Quite decent. You can give it a try -Arrabiata Penne Pasta: Penne Pasta with a tangy and spicy sauce! This was my favourite dish here! A must try! -Linguine Romano: A type of pasta. Well, this seemed to be bland. A big disappointment. -Champagne Risotto: Creamy Mushroom Risotto with added champagne and served with tossed mushrooms. Yummmmm! 😻 This new place in Bandra is gonna be in your always go-to list!