It's festive season, all. And while it's wedding season pretty much all year round in this city. we know winters are especially popular for all the folks getting hitched. If you've got a BFFs wedding to attend or your fave cousin is getting married and you haven't sorted out your outfit yet, stay calm and read on for our best picks from Shop LBB.
Get Wedding Ready With These 5 Picks Under INR 2,000
Long Neck Yoke Detail Solid Asymmetrical Kurta
Love the minimal yet stylish look? This asymmetric black kurta from Abhishti is great for that chic fusion vibe. We love the collar and gold trim detailing too. Team it up with the elegant gold-tone earrings below and a pair of muted gold flared palazzos and we think you'll be sorted!
Stardust Hoop Earrings
What's a wedding look without the perfect accessory? These gold-plated earrings with mirror accents from Abhika Creations are oh-so-elegant. They pair well with both ethnic wear as well as an LBD, making them a versatile addition to your accessory collection and a must have.
Floral Motif Embroidered Red Box Clutch
Add a pop of colour to your festive wardrobe with this clutch from Artklim. A rich red with gold floral detailing and a metal chain strap, it adds a festive touch to your ethnic outfits.
Handblock Zig Zag Printed Full Sleeves Casual Shirt
Textured Metallic Cufflinks
Planning to go the formal route at the next wedding you attend? Why not add a bit of sophistication to your look? These textured metal cufflinks from Tossido are a great addition to your wardrobe and add just the right amount of bling to that formal outfit.
Comments (0)