Live Jazz Nights With Delectable Food At Hammer & Song

Tucked away in Cuffe Parade's World Trade Centre is resto lounge Hammer & Song. The moody lighting makes it perfect for their live jazz nights, or a cosy date with drinks. We recently celebrated their one-year birthday bash and it was truly a memorable event. The food is delectable! Not to miss are the Chicken butter balls, their literally a bomb in your mouth. Equally good are the Garlic prawns, Cottage cheese in sesame, the Panner and Chicken Baos ( so tender !) and their crab and salmon sushi was a huge winner. The desserts are passable. For beer lovers Pune's Great State Ale Works serves freshly brewed beer on tap in unique flavours, all which taste very different from each other. Highly recommended if you're a beer lover looking to explore some new ales.