Get Your Hands On History & Vernacular Literature At This Old Bookshop

With the advent of technology such as smartphones and the Kindle, reading paperback books is a dying trend. However, even today if you ask a book-lover about their fantasy, their answer most likely would be "To be able to hold, feel, and read from a physical book." People's Book House, a 70-year-old bookstore located in Colaba deals in books of different subjects in various languages {primarily English, Hindi, and Marathi}. Primarily started as the only vendor in Bombay who sold Russian literature, the collapse of the Soviet Union deeply impacted the business {can you believe that the break up of the Soviet Union impacted a tiny bookstore somewhere in Bombay?} and they expanded to sell Indian literature. From books on the history and art, they also deal in books on politics. If you're a reader of vernacular literature, they have a lot of Hindi and Marathi books {old and new}. The books on Indian history really interested us, and we found them priced very reasonable between INR 200 and INR 600. They have a small collection of children's books as well. There will always exist the charm of reading a paperback book, or even the romance of being in a library and surrounded by books, how much ever technology progresses. So, we're saying... hit up People's Book House if you're a book-addict, they won't disappoint. Shop to your heart's content, and don't forget to sip on the cutting chai from the vendor right outside the store, it will surely make your day.