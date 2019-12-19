This Newbie In Powai Has Some Delish North-Indian Dishes That You Cannot Miss

There's a new North Indian Restaurant in Powai and you just cannot miss it! Synonymous with everyone's favourite dish, Butter Kitchen, has upped the North Indian food game in the suburbs. This place is easily accessible, you can find it quite effortlessly in Powai, right at Hiranandani Circle. It is abundant in space, making it an amazing spot for get-togethers. As you enter the restaurant, the right side has a huge shelf with very intriguing bottles filled with different things and antique kettles and tea sets. The ambience is set quite right with some nice music and adequate lighting. The service was really quick. The staff can cater to large groups also with ease. Quite watchful and attentive in service, everyone's plates will never be empty. Coming to the food, we had : Dahi Ke Kebab: 3.5/5 Deep fried yogurt patties, coated with semolina and served with mint chutney. Mushroom Tikka: 5/5 Amazing big tandoori mushrooms with a bang of heat. We heart this! Paneer Kalimiri Tikka: 5/5 A little twist in the usual paneer tikka! Chargrilled cottage cheese marinated with spicy black pepper coating. Subz Miloni Handi: 4.5/5 Mix vegetables with special Awadhi spices, the best dish for all ages. Paneer Lababdar: 3.5/5 Cottage cheese cooked in tomato puree with dollops of cream and butter. Beverages: Lemon Ice Tea Peach Ice Tea Virgin Mojito Pina colada All the beverages were great and we kept sipping on and asking for more. We're definitely heading to this place with our friends and family and you should too. PS: we've heard the butter chicken too is great! 😋