Loco Loca pasteleria have had desserts in their restaurant and they were marvellous this time I exclusively tried their desserts from the place and I was not disappointed. It was amazing and superb and very filling for the family. Coming to what I had:- Macarons:- One of the best macarons you can have is here! The texture was smooth and clean and also each flavour was unique. Some macarons needed a bit more meringue filling than others in my opinion. Flavours ranging from Chocolate, bubblegum was present. Walnut Banana tea muffin:- A medium-sized sweet muffin. What I liked was how the sweet balance was maintained throughout. By the way, this was a veg muffin which was such a treat. Amount of walnuts were also quite good!! 1 packet Assorted Cookies:- Consisted of butter cookies, Chocolate chip cookies. Both were delicious and quite sweet. 1 Chocolate Brownie:- Amazing texture and such a Chocolatey brownie. A thick Chocolate cream layer on top which had quite a thick consistency such as the cake. Flavours were awesome! 1 packet Lavash:- First they looked like crackers biscuits to me but they were quite crispy and the flavour was very different than cracker biscuit. It also had some cheese on top! 1 packet Breadsticks:- This was veg and very crispy and flavourful, blended well with tea. A great tea time snack! 1 Berry Crumble Muffin:- Small cute muffin with perfect sweetness and amazing texture! 1 Dutch Truffle Pastry Chocolate lovers must have this !! So creamy, Chocolatey and also perfect consistency between the cake layers and cream!
Dessert Cravings? Drop By This Pasteleria In Andheri Now!
