Plan Your Weekend In Powai At Harry's Bar & Cafe

I was looking for a perfect getaway to spend over a lunch date and was pretty much delighted when I came to Harry's Bar + Cafe. It is located in the Hiranandani area of Powai. The ambience of this place was quite spectacular. It had the retro garage-style which gave it a modest vibe. There was even an indoor pool table. We were served by Mr Ahammad Mondal who was quite professional in his field of expertise. He helped us to order some delicious cuisines. Appetizers: Andhra Chicken Pepper Fry, Drunken Chicken Mains: Penne Pasta Chicken Rustico, Harry's Chicken Stroganoff Cocktails: Harry's Beach Party, Rum Punch Dessert: Drunken Volcano Cake Overall, I'd rate this place as follows. Food: 5/5 Service: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5