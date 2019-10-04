From the station to R Odean, Ghatkopar has a wide variety of stores to check out - there's everything from accessories to bespoke tailoring and occasion wear along this stretch. Read on for more.
Hood Guide: Here's Stores To Check Out Around R Odeon Mall
Guru - Tailorz Partner Shop
Men looking for tailored clothing in Ghatkopar can step into this tailoring store near Ghatkopar station. The store charges INR 1,200 as stitching charges for pants and shirts. Fabric charges are above the stitching charges, and would be priced per meter. The fabrics for their western outfits are available in store, while fabric for ethnic wear and sherwanis are sourced from Saroj. It would take around a week to stitch the clothes.
Price: INR 1,200 stitching charges
Kiara Creations
Kiara Creations is a local clothing store that's a 10-minute walk from Ghatkopar station. This store has ethnic wear that's perfect for daily wear and they also have Indo-western style tops as well. The clothes are tailored in their own workshop and the designs are their own - a great way to #shoplocal. The clothes can be altered to fit you and are available in an array of sizes.
Price: INR 2,500 for 2-piece ethnic wear set, 3-piece festive outfit at INR 2,700, basic kurtis from INR 500
Elle Belle
Elle Belle has two outlets in Ghatkopar East. Their flagship is a 10-minute walk from R Odeon and stocks a wide selection of ethnic wear from salwar and gown sets to chaniya cholis. Their collections change with the season and they have new collections for each celebration like Navratri or Diwali. They also keep sarees in a variety of styles and fabrics. Plus, adorable ethnic clothing for kids.
Price: Festive wear available at INR 5,000, kidswear from INR 3,000, sarees from INR 5,000
Thee Boutique
Thee Boutique is a new store we stumbled upon in Ghatkopar. They have a collection of bags, shoes, accessories, clothing, watches, and sunglasses. Most of their products are imported and we spotted unique pieces like bright red swing bags embellished with a giant bee - big, bold, and blingy - to pretty white sliders embroidered with a floral pattern and the word 'LOVE' embroidered on it.
Price: Approximately INR 1,500 up
Prayosha Boutique
Prayosha is a small boutique in Ghatkopar East that we came across while exploring the neighborhood. The store is on the smaller side, but we spotted a nice collection of cute bags, kurtas and accessories. They also have a counter dedicated to imitation jewellery that you can explore.
Price: Kurties at INR 800, dresses for INR 1,200
Altair Men's Clothing
Altair is a store dedicated to men's wear that's a 10-minute walk from Ghatkopar East. Their focus is on casual wear for men - they have tees, denims, shirts, accessories, belts and wallets too.
Price: Tees start from INR 800 to 1,500, shirts from INR 1,000 to 1,500, denims from INR 1,500 to INR 3,000.
Pooja Jewellery
Pooja Beautifully Yours has 10 stores around Mumbai, and one of their flagships in in Ghatkopar East. Step into the store and you'll see racks of earrings, bangles, bracelets, jewellery sets, and more. What's interesting here, is that they have launched a concept studio in 3 of their stores - a fashion design studio where you can try in your bridal outfits along with the store's jewellery and get your style perfect for the big day.
Price: Ear tops from INR 50, fancy danglers from INR 350 and up
Sukkhi
Sukkhi is a fashion jewellery brand with outlets across the city. We browsed the store and found the selection to be diverse - there's something for everyone here. From delicate chains and earrings to more chunky ethnic wear sets, bracelets, neckpieces for the festive season, we found it all here.
Price: Rings from INR 179, 399; bracelets at INR 729
