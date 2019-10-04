Hood Guide: Here's Stores To Check Out Around R Odeon Mall

Kiara Creations is a local clothing store that's a 10-minute walk from Ghatkopar station. This store has ethnic wear that's perfect for daily wear and they also have Indo-western style tops as well. The clothes are tailored in their own workshop and the designs are their own - a great way to #shoplocal. The clothes can be altered to fit you and are available in an array of sizes.

Price: INR 2,500 for 2-piece ethnic wear set, 3-piece festive outfit at INR 2,700, basic kurtis from INR 500