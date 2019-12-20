Kulfidaar Kafe: Most amazing varieties of Kulfis and Faloodas is out. Now enjoy your favourite Chocolate or sweet dessert with a cold rib-tickling Kulfi or falooda. They have almost more than 50 varieties of kulfis and Faloodas.Quite a different taste from the usual ones. It’s also very plastic-free.
Ghatkopar's Best Place For Kulfis & Faloodas Is Out!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.
