Ghatkopar's Best Place For Kulfis & Faloodas Is Out!

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Kulfidaar Kafe

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Kulfidaar Kafe: Most amazing varieties of Kulfis and Faloodas is out. Now enjoy your favourite Chocolate or sweet dessert with a cold rib-tickling Kulfi or falooda. They have almost more than 50 varieties of kulfis and Faloodas.Quite a different taste from the usual ones. It’s also very plastic-free.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.

Dessert Parlours

Kulfidaar Kafe

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

image-map-default