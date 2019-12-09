Drop By Giani's New Outlet For Some Amazing Varieties Ice Cream & Shakes!

Giani's is a new outlet opened in Borivali for all ice cream and shake lovers. They have a variety of shakes and Sundaes with ice cream available that you can select and the price is just rightly done. We ordered for Kuch nai sundae which was creamy and had all chocolates and variety in the right place. Mint Oreo crumble shake was well made and you should order if you are a true Oreo lover. The mint one to this is great. Black current scoop turned out to be delicious and wonderful in taste. Must order in case of non-chocolate option And the Bubble gum scoop will remind you of school days which was so good in taste again. Overview a must stop by and order from here. I loved the options available!