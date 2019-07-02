This Supreme South Indian Place Offers Gigantic Thali At Affordable Rates!

If you want to try Authentic South Indian food then you must visit at Gughan Supreme Thali consist of 19 dishes in which they provide Sabzi, Biryani, Sheera, Dal, Rasam, Sambhar, Papad, Paratha, Plain Rice, Ottahapam, Butermilk, Curd, Pickle. I like the way they serve the food on the Banana leaf and the most amazing thing is the price. So guys head to grab this thali just for ₹285.