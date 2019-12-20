Gift Gaali Is Perfect For Those Who Love Both Swearing And Home Decor

Always wanted to send a subtle (or passive aggressive) message to that friend’s friend who always lands up at your house parties, uninvited? Put up a sarcastic welcome sign that says "Bas Aapka Hi Intezaar Thha" available at INR 985. Framed art made to suit your house walls, your office desk or even the loo, they have everything from ‘Chill Bro’ to ‘Creepy’ written in Hindi. There’s also the quintessential weekend closing line ‘Kal Se Daaru Bandh‘ written in bold, golden letters. The desk signs are available at INR 495.

They also customize signs, in case you have a special gaali for a friend. Yep, you can get really creative there. We’re already thinking of some! Every product they've got is great way to add character to your home space or to give a funny nudge to friendship or relationship!