It’s always heartwarming to make a loved one smile, isn’t it? Especially when the gift is unique, personalised and something that speaks volumes about your relationship. Whether they are quirky tees or a table lamp, check out our guide to some of the quirkiest, trendiest, most unique and meaningful gift stores in Mumbai.
Present, Please: Our Guide To Gift Stores In Mumbai
Shortcut
It’s always heartwarming to make a loved one smile, isn’t it? Especially when the gift is unique, personalised and something that speaks volumes about your relationship. Whether they are quirky tees or a table lamp, check out our guide to some of the quirkiest, trendiest, most unique and meaningful gift stores in Mumbai.
For The Newly Weds : Nirmitee
If you can think of someone who will appreciate Warli and Madhubani paintings, papier mache shikaaras, Kalamkari and other traditional art pieces from different parts of India, we recommend a visit to this gorgeous home décor and art store.
Know more here.
#LBBTip – Since this is luxury home décor, it makes for a perfect wedding gift!
For The Professional Hustler : Nappa Dori
A handcrafted journal, a leather wallet or a customised laptop case, Nappa Dori is where you need to be when looking for a gift for that professional go-getter who loves elegance, style and a good hustle the way a fat kid loves cake.
Know more here.
- Upwards: ₹ 275
For The Art Lover : Kulture Shop
This store is big on supporting independent and homegrown talent, and we love it! Artwork printed mugs, posters, t-shirts, notebooks, and a whole lot of other goodies will win the heart of any creative mind.
Know more here.
For The Quirky Soul : Bliss
Quirky earrings, pins, wall hangings, mugs, posters; you name it, they have it! We think it’s a brilliant find when you need to gift a bunch of fun, cute, eclectic things to a loved one.
Know more here.
#LBBTip – The F.R.I.E.N.D.S wooden wall hanging makes for a great gift for fans of the classic sitcom.
For The Romantics: Marry Me
This dreamy store has everything that an old soul will love; from vintage postcards, storage boxes and photo frames to wallpapers and needlework boxes. We love the ambiance and the fact that this European styled store isn’t too heavy on the pocket!
Know more here.
For The Organiser : Cheap Jack
Mason jars, glasses, water bottles, wind chimes, trunks and all that you think your super functional friend needs, you’d find at this store.
Know more here.
#LBBTip – You can find some really amazing props for house parties here (jars, glasses, the works!)
For The Interior Decorator: The CultR’ Story
Wish to gift someone who’d go nuts over pretty wind chimes, holders, cups, stickers, jars, cushions, bags and every other little thing on Pinterest? It’s your chance to get them exactly these from this hidden gem in Versova, without breaking the bank!
Know more here.
For The Hipster- Filter
Fancy bookmarks, minimalist tees, art-inspired booklets and quirky stationery are quite a hit with those who love deadpan humour, pop culture, art, and just about anything quirky.
Know more here.
#LBBTip – Since it is extremely affordable, you can make a thoughtful little gift hamper with a variety of items here.
For The Home Décor Addict : The Bombay Store
If you’re stuck thinking about gift ideas for someone who adores home décor, we assure you that The Bombay Store will leave you spoilt for choice with its wide range of candles, vases, wall hangings and other beautiful items.
Know more here.
Comments (0)