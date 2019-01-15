Get Adorable Greeting Cards For Your Pun-Loving Friends From Penny Wise

We found punny greeting cards to give to your punny friend so that you can express your love for them.

Love all things cute and quirky? We do too! Pennywise at Bandra is located close to Mehboob Studios. As you step in, you'll be greeted with a wide array of gifting options - whether you're planning to buy something to gift yourself or a friend!

From sassy framed slogans to adorable glittery bags, tins with vintage Victorian-style floral prints, patterns and stripes - think pinks and pastels, mugs with cute or funny messages, jewellery boxes, and quirky stationary, they've got it all.

If you love collecting fun stationery, you'll especially love the collection here. They have cute erasers in fun shapes like animal shapes, space, donuts, ice-pop etc. You can also pick up post-its, pencil toppers and more.

So if you're looking for a fun gift while in Bandra, we suggest you hit Pennywise up asap!