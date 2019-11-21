Drop By Geoffrey's For Handcrafted Cocktails & Amazing Food!

Geoffrey's is a casual dining bar which serves amazing handcrafted cocktails and drinks along with cuisine like continental and Italian. They have a great menu of In-house cocktails and drinks with some munchies and bar nibbles Geoffrey's is situated at Hotel Marine Plaza, Churchgate. Here you will find Vintage types of ambience and vibes with a beautiful bar at centre and live screening facilities. Visited Geoffrey's last week to try their Gin based cocktails with one of my friend who likes to try new cocktails all the time. We had Him Basil Smash and Gin Elderflower with Grandma's Tandoor and Thai Spice Chicken Bites. Having bit along with cocktails and mocktails were awesome In Pasta We and Pesto Sauce Penne Pasta and Chicken Tossed in Thai Green Style Curry Sauce. Both the big bites were made good and desserts we and Duo of Tiramisu & Hazelnut and Expresso Mousse Brownie. Overall We and Wonderful Experience at Geoffrey's with their Cocktails and Food