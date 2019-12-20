Auber- Gin Specialises In Some Amazing Gin Cocktails With Delicious Vegetarian Food

Auber- Gin: Recently launched at Breach Candy, Auber- Gin we visited on a Wednesday night. A Vegetarian place with some of the most fantastic gin combination and Mediterranean cuisine. The ambience, very well designed place with minimalistic art. The blue ambience really goes well. Firstly, an amazing combination of Gin based Cocktails. The menu has some of the distinct combinations with activated charcoal. The classic European dish with some charcoal twist. The music, Ambiance, service, really great. Gin Cocktails, we opted for: * Raspberry & ginger Collins: One of best gin-based Cocktail, mixed with ginger ale & Raspberry. Loved the combination. A must try Monkey Gland: Gin with orange & Pomegranate & Anise.. Little Strong. For Appetizers, we opted for, * Peanut Halloumi: Halloumi is one of our favourite cheese. Coated with Harissa and peanut with spiced tahini dip. Peanut Flavors was slightly overpowering the Halloumi. * Aubergine Ragout on crispy pita: Fried crisp pita bread with aubergine Ragout. The slow-cooked aubergine, full of flavour, moist and had a lovely aroma. * Charcoal taco: Firstly, a beautiful presentation of the dish. Using the baby tacos ( small size) with the perfect amount of filling of beans and sour cream & lettuce. It was a delight. Highly recommended. For mains: * Charcoal Gnocchi: Again a very well presented dish. Charcoal Moni Gnoochi plated on Bell pepper sauce. The sauce was amazing, had a great texture. The gnocchi was garnished with microgreens and flowers. Recommended. * Smokey Bbq Green Apple Rissoto: Rissoto is our all-time favourite dish. Using bbq sauce with green apple. Something really new. Overall, it's a great place for any gathering. The combination of veg food with Gin Cocktail, heaven for vegetarians like us.