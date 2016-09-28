The Girgaun Chronicles will give us a chance to spend a Saturday afternoon one of SoBo’s most unexplored neighbourhoods.
Every Saturday, We Have The Chance To Explore Girgaun With This Walk
What Is It?
Heritage walks are an awesome way to learn about the small pockets of our city. This particular adventure into the lanes of Girgaon {or Girgaum}, is run by the people behind Awestrich, a city exploration blog. Local resident, Siddhartha, is taking charge of these walks and will walk you through his part of town. This walk is priced at INR 440 per head {a steal for one of these}, and includes a map and mineral water.
What Will I See?
Girgaon is a not-so-tiny space packed with a lot of culture. It has several wadis {little hamlets}, eating places and churches. The Girgaon Chronicles promises to enthrall you with a 400-year-old Portuguese church, a typical East Indian village {any guesses?}, one of the oldest fire temples in Mumbai, interesting conversations and pit-stops for food. The walk shall end at the Chowpatty beach. While you are on the sands, you might as well gorge on the delicious food there.
When you go on this walk, share all that you know about a Goa-like place in Girgaon, Khotachiwadi by reading this. A culture vulture and craving for more? Check these heritage walks out in other areas in the city.
So, We're Saying...
Having explored some of the unexpectedly charming Girgaon before, we think this walk is a great plan for the weekend. You can also stock up on your month’s share of Insta-worthy pictures as plenty of photo ops may be seen, if you have an eye for these things.
Get 10 per cent off on your first walk by applying the coupon code ‘MUMBAI10’
Where: Girgaon, Mumbai. The exact meeting point is revealed on signing up.
When: Every Saturday
Timings: 4pm–6pm
Price: INR 440 per person
