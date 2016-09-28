Every Saturday, We Have The Chance To Explore Girgaun With This Walk

Girgaon is a not-so-tiny space packed with a lot of culture. It has several wadis {little hamlets}, eating places and churches. The Girgaon Chronicles promises to enthrall you with a 400-year-old Portuguese church, a typical East Indian village {any guesses?}, one of the oldest fire temples in Mumbai, interesting conversations and pit-stops for food. The walk shall end at the Chowpatty beach. While you are on the sands, you might as well gorge on the delicious food there.

