Planning A Girls' Night Out? Thane Has Some Of The Hottest Ladies Nights

Girls' night out is always a good idea. They’re fun, helps you let loose and dance your heart out. And if you’re bored of the conventional Bandra and Lower Parel, head over to these pubs and bars in Thane that offer the best ladies night deals and offers in the neighbourhood.
Thane Pub Exchange
Every Wednesday night is celebrated as Ladies Night at this popular nightlife joint in Thane. Ladies here can enjoy unlimited shooters and 2 glass of wine/ Sangria on the house. Good music and great finger food adds to the fun, head here to drink away the mid-week blues with your girls. You can call on 8657406316 for reservations.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
MH04 The Drunk Yard
Every Friday at MH04 The Drunk Yard is Bollywood night, which also doubles up as ladies night. All the ladies can enjoy enjoy free wine before 9pm! Desi music, free booze and good food- definitely a good way to start the weekend with your girls.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Hitchki
First Sunday of every month is celebrated as Ladies Night at this popular club in Thane. Head over with your girls to enjoy unlimited IMFL cocktails between 8 PM - 10 PM and dance the night away thanks to the fun Bollywood & commercial music.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Warehouse Lounge
Head over with your girl gang every Wednesday to celebrate Ladies Night with free shots and sangrias from 8 PM till midnight! The commercial music ensures you are all on the dance floor.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The DanSing Bottle
One of the popular nightclubs in Thane, The DanSing Bottle has dedicated every Wednesday to the ladies. Walk in with your girl gang and enjoy free entry, complimentary sangrias and cosmopolitans throughout the night.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
The RoadHouse
This nightlife destination offers ladies night deals every Friday. Girls can walk into this pub to enjoy a night filled with dancing, and free, unlimited domestic drinks from 6 PM till 9 PM.
That's all for now. Happy ladies night, girls!
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
