Girls, Slay This Summer With These Comfy And Trendy Bottom Wears

Summers are the time when we start ditching our pair of jeans and when loose pyjamas and pants becomes the new bae. And we’ve found a perfect store in Dadar which fulfills all our needs – Swati Creations. We’re in love with their prints, colours and fabrics. While their daily-wear cotton pants promises comfort during travel, their fancy palazzos offer ultimate charm and elegance. The simple loose pants come in multiple bold prints and bright colours. Our favourite pick? The deep navy blue pants with white stripes. Apart from these, we fell in love with their entire collection of white palazzos with cut work and fine golden prints. Pair these with your kurti or simply tuck in a tank top – these pants can lend you both an Indian and western look. The best part? The fabric of these pants is first washed and then stitched – to ensure they do not shrink. After all we all hate it when our pants become an inch shorter or tighter! Prices start from INR 500.