The idea of camping sounds great, but the wild is not for everyone. Some of us like to be comfortable with our own rooms, beds and bathrooms even in the wild. Thankfully, these glamping companies ensure that we enjoy the experience of camping along with the luxury of our lifestyles. Here are some companies that provide great glamping options around the city.
Here's Where To Go If You Love The Outdoors But Crave Creature Comforts
LetsCampOut
LetsCampOut is one of the most popular brands of choice for those who wish to enjoy camping and glamping around Mumbai. They offer treks where you can discover paths less trodden, they offer options for adventure activities while glamping, and they even help organize birthday parties at campsites! With comfortable tents that offer good circulation and space, the glamping tents can easily be shared by 3 people, while the larger ones are fit for a family! Good and hygienic facilities for bathrooms are provided too.
Where - Kolad, Pavana, Matheran, Khandala, Kalote Mokashi
Cost- INR 1300 onwards
Nature Knights
They trek, they explore, they travel. Nature Knights are for those who love to explore in style. With them, you can visit wildlife sanctuaries, forts, jungles, lakes, beaches, the works! Along with comfortable glamping facilities, they also offer options to experience adventure through their jeep safaris, paragliding, snorkelling, rafting and other services. Meals are taken care of, and they also offer you the option of staying in farmhouse rooms!
#LBBTip- they also offer activities for team building during camping, and are a popular choice of offsites for corporates in Mumbai too!
Where - Alibaug, Lonavala, Panchgani, BhatsaLake, Rajmachi, Khopoli, Karnal, Murud, Ladakh, Bhutan, Nepal, Kerala, Goa
Cost - INR 2300 onwards
Della D.A.T.A.
D.A.T.A. Resort is India’s first and only Military themed glamping resort, setting 5-star standards in the heart of a jungle. Located in Lonavala, this resort provides 27 luxurious glamping tents that are spacious, comfortable, equipped with modern amenities similar to those in a hotel room, and uber luxurious. Glamping here involves bonfires, meals, cycling, nature trails, and even a pool!
Where - Lonavala
Cost - INR 10,000 onwards
Treks and Trails
Treks and Trails operates with the aim to connect people with nature. Treks and Trails India is an outdoor and adventure company in Maharashtra India, and offers activities like camping, glamping, trekking, cycling, forest trails, river rafting, paragliding, scuba diving, safaris and even astro photography! They also conduct activities for social causes like beach clean-ups, medical camps in rural areas, etc. The glamping experience is safe, convenient and uber comfortable, with hygienic and convenient options for washrooms, toilets, and meals. They also offer experiences that make the glamping experience a cozy, memorable one, like riverside bonfire, barbecues, etc.
#LBBTip- they even offer floating tents!
Where - Karjat, Igatpuri, Pawana, Shriwardhan, Kurungwadi, Rajmachi
Cost - INR 1350 onwards
