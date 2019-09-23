Here's Where To Go If You Love The Outdoors But Crave Creature Comforts

They trek, they explore, they travel. Nature Knights are for those who love to explore in style. With them, you can visit wildlife sanctuaries, forts, jungles, lakes, beaches, the works! Along with comfortable glamping facilities, they also offer options to experience adventure through their jeep safaris, paragliding, snorkelling, rafting and other services. Meals are taken care of, and they also offer you the option of staying in farmhouse rooms!

#LBBTip- they also offer activities for team building during camping, and are a popular choice of offsites for corporates in Mumbai too!

Where - Alibaug, Lonavala, Panchgani, BhatsaLake, Rajmachi, Khopoli, Karnal, Murud, Ladakh, Bhutan, Nepal, Kerala, Goa

Cost - INR 2300 onwards