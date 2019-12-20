Love Sarees? This Bandra Store's Got A Fab Collection

Owned by two brothers, Sanjay and Rajesh, Global Kraft is a store that's all about ethnic wear and has been in business for two decades. They have a gorgeous range of sarees, ready-made kurtas, and dress materials that are ready to stitch. When you step into the store, you'll find racks upon racks of fabrics, sarees and clothing. We absolutely fell in love with their saree collection, and if you are a saree lover, you'll find yourself spoilt for choice. From wearable cottons that are fab for our humid climate to beautiful georgettes, crepes, silks, kotas, tussars, linens and more, they've got it all. They source their fabrics from weaving centres across the country, and if you like traditional handlooms, you'll find those here as well. Prices start at INR 750 and range up to INR 10k for their more elaborate and specialised materials. Sarees start at INR 1,000 up, while their kurtas generally range from INR 800 to INR 2k in sizes up to 3XL. They've got cotton kurtas in ikat and block prints too. If you're looking for unstitched dress material, you'll find that here from INR 750 to INR 10k.