Gluten Free But Full Of Flavour: This Brand Does Healthy Right

Looking to go healthy? We've got a new kid on the block we'd like to introduce you to: Sprinng Foods. Specially aimed at people with gluten sensitivity and gluten intolerance, plus people who would like to cut gluten out of their diet for other health reasons too.

We all love our baked goods. Who can resist a delicious chocolaty muffin, loaf of fresh-baked bread or cookie to go along with your chai or coffee? We know we can't. But when you are trying to cut gluten out of your diet, it becomes hard to indulge in these favourites. Sprinng's line up of yummy products are gluten-free, plus a lot of their products are also lactose-free, dairy-free, soy-free, nut-free and allergen free - whew. That's what makes it fab for all of you with gluten sensitivity or allergies, those with lactose intolerance and they have options for vegans too.

So next time snack time rolls around, you can reach for their teacakes, pizza bases, muffins, cakes, cookies and breads. You can stock up online and most of the large grocery stores too. They're all locally made, so we thing this is extra awesome!