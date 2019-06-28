When I opened Sequel, my gluten-free eatery in Bandra last month, I knew that it would be a great addition to the dining scene in a city which is still new to the concept of gluten-free. But I’ve been on the gluten-free diet for a long time, and have dug up the Mumbai shops and restaurants that make this lifestyle just a tad easier. Here are some of my favourites that I frequent on a weekly basis.
We're Floured: A Cheat Sheet To Going Gluten-Free In Mumbai
Teas And Clothes At Green Sattva
My routine grocery shopping consists of finding two kinds of items – organic and gluten-free products. For these, I head to Charni Road.
On this road, I first enter Green Sattva. This store only sells natural and organic products, ranging from vegetables to even clothes and accessories. I especially love their selection of gluten-free chocolates, tea and cocoa. I recommend picking up their organic vegetables as well, which are fresh and hygienic. The only downside is that orders have to be placed a day in advance, either online or by calling them.
#LBBTip: They deliver on Wednesdays and Fridays exclusively, so Whatsapp or call them for your orders accordingly.
Buckwheat Flour At The Health Shop
I then hop over to Peddar Road for The Health Shop. This is one of my favourite spots for gluten-free goodies. Every week, I pick up Himalayan buckwheat flour, quinoa, chia seeds, a pack of gluten-free oats and Amaranth seeds.
Price: INR 250 upwards
Salad at The Table
The Table has the best salads, and I’m a big fan. I’m in the mood for some nice light salad, so I decide to order shaved snow peas, with just lemon, mint and Parmesan cheese. You can make any salad gluten free, just make sure to double check the ingredients, and the dressings. Fruits, and vegetables are possibly the easiest route to a gluten-free diet.
Price: Salads INR 715 upwards
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Crepes At Suzette
Suzette is a quintessentially French café that serves gluten-free crepes, both savoury and sweet. It’s a walk-in place, so there’s no need to reserve a table. But be warned, I’ve waited for a table for up to 40 minutes on a busy day.
When I’m craving for something sweet, I indulge in a crepe from their sweet crepes section: the melted Belgian chocolate crepe, made of buckwheat flour {gluten-free, as always}.
Price: Belgian crepe INR 260, an additional INR 50 for the buckwheat flour crepe
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Quinoa and Cookies At One Street Over
At One Street Over, which is my absolute favourite for light, gluten-free dishes. Most items on the menu can be made gluten free, as the restaurant replaces the noodles and breads with GF/keto versions.
Price: Between INR 700 to INR 2,500
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
