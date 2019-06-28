We're Floured: A Cheat Sheet To Going Gluten-Free In Mumbai

My routine grocery shopping consists of finding two kinds of items – organic and gluten-free products. For these, I head to Charni Road.

On this road, I first enter Green Sattva. This store only sells natural and organic products, ranging from vegetables to even clothes and accessories. I especially love their selection of gluten-free chocolates, tea and cocoa. I recommend picking up their organic vegetables as well, which are fresh and hygienic. The only downside is that orders have to be placed a day in advance, either online or by calling them.

#LBBTip: They deliver on Wednesdays and Fridays exclusively, so Whatsapp or call them for your orders accordingly.