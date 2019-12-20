Get Both A Cheap Beer And An Amazing Sea View At This Colaba Cafe

Located on the terrace of a hotel facing the sea in the line of Taj Mahal Hotel at Gateway of India, Bayview Cafe is the perfect place to grab a chilled albeit cheap evening beer while munching on yummy snacks.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Wi-Fi Available
Chow Down
Anyone who needs a mildly secluded place to relax and take in the wind and sea, would be happy to chill at Bayview. It’s an extremely budget-friendly rooftop joint, where you can go with your buds to grab a few beers or wine while enjoying the beautiful sea view.
The vibe here is very casual and the sea view is obviously the highlight. The service is quick since it’s a pretty tiny place, so if you’re getting to know someone new, and want to take them some place low-key so you can have a conversation over beer, then Bayview is the place.
The Potato Cheesy Croquettes at Bayview are yummy and cheesy {we had you at cheesy, didn’t we?}. They also have fairly good Chinese starters that you may want to give a shot. The gulab jamuns at Bayview are certainly worth trying, because they’re delicious, hot and melt in the mouth.
Sip On
They only serve beer and wine here, so you can take your pick from the options they have. If you’re looking for anything other than that at the bar, then we’re sorry to disappoint.
Anything Else?
The best part about Bayview is that there’s always a rotating crowd there, which means you can actually sit down, unwind and have a conversation where people can hear each other without any loud music. Even if you don’t want to converse, you can look at the beautiful sea which is just as good. Having said that, the seating is limited so a reservation is recommended.
So, We're Saying...
Go here to drinks chilled beers, eat light snacks and enjoy a beautiful sea view.
LBBTip
While making reservations here, make sure to book a sea-facing table because those get occupied the fastest. Also, Bayview is the best place to grab a smoke.
