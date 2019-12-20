Get Both A Cheap Beer And An Amazing Sea View At This Colaba Cafe

Anyone who needs a mildly secluded place to relax and take in the wind and sea, would be happy to chill at Bayview. It’s an extremely budget-friendly rooftop joint, where you can go with your buds to grab a few beers or wine while enjoying the beautiful sea view.

The vibe here is very casual and the sea view is obviously the highlight. The service is quick since it’s a pretty tiny place, so if you’re getting to know someone new, and want to take them some place low-key so you can have a conversation over beer, then Bayview is the place.

The Potato Cheesy Croquettes at Bayview are yummy and cheesy {we had you at cheesy, didn’t we?}. They also have fairly good Chinese starters that you may want to give a shot. The gulab jamuns at Bayview are certainly worth trying, because they’re delicious, hot and melt in the mouth.