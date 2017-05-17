All you people looking for exciting and underrated camping options near Mumbai, you can now camp out at a lake near Saphale in Palghar which is just hours away from Mumbai.
Adventure Junkies, Go Camping At This Hidden Lake Just Two Hours From Mumbai
What Is It?
How Do I Get There?
Getting to Saphale isn’t hard. Just take a train to Saphale station {from there, they’ll pick you up}, or you can directly reach by your cars or bikes.
What Is Unique About It?
Mumbai student Ankush, who describes himself as someone who loves camping and exploring new places, he is your go-to person for this experience. This lake near Saphale is a hidden area and not-so-well known. A tiny community of villagers live there, and for camping purposes, one needs to take their permission. However, since Ankush has been organising these trips for a while, he will arrange it for you. For INR 1,000 per person, you get everything- from your tent to snacks, dinner, breakfast and even barbecue at night {unbelievable, right?}. There’s a gorgeous sea view, and you can just laze around the camping area. Since it’s warm these days, a quick dip in the sea is a must {when the tide is low}. The best bit is, you can decide when you want to go camping, and the itinerary is customised accordingly. Want a fun trip with your work mates? Hit him up!
Anything Else?
Carry easy-breezy clothes, shades and your sunscreen. The camping trip is generally possible only when a minimum of 10 people sign up for it. However, if you’re a tinier group of people, but want to explore anyway, Ankush also organises exploration trips around the city. Ankush keeps exploring new places, and if you’d like to be a part of it, follow him on Instagram here. You can also directly get in touch with him on 9867805375.
#LBBTip
He also organise camping trips to Gorai, Kasara and Igatpuri.
