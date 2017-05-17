Adventure Junkies, Go Camping At This Hidden Lake Just Two Hours From Mumbai

Mumbai student Ankush, who describes himself as someone who loves camping and exploring new places, he is your go-to person for this experience. This lake near Saphale is a hidden area and not-so-well known. A tiny community of villagers live there, and for camping purposes, one needs to take their permission. However, since Ankush has been organising these trips for a while, he will arrange it for you. For INR 1,000 per person, you get everything- from your tent to snacks, dinner, breakfast and even barbecue at night {unbelievable, right?}. There’s a gorgeous sea view, and you can just laze around the camping area. Since it’s warm these days, a quick dip in the sea is a must {when the tide is low}. The best bit is, you can decide when you want to go camping, and the itinerary is customised accordingly. Want a fun trip with your work mates? Hit him up!