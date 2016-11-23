There's A New Parsi Joint In Navi Mumbai And We Are Already Huge Fans

An ode to the Parsi cafes of Sobo with Zazie’s high ceilings and the old and rustic lights – it’s a cafe started off by couple Pallonji and Supreet, and it’s providing much-needed Parsi cuisine to the residents of Navi Mumbai.

It has a familar Parsi cafe vibe to it with its high rising ceilings, antique art pieces stowed in and on every corner and wall, and of course, an old grandfather clock hanging in the background.