Amazing English Breakfast & Mocktails At This Instragammable Cafe In Navi Mumbai

Social Beans Cafe has 2 floors with spray-painted walls making it an ideal location for Insta posts. Over and above, they commend the look with an excellent music collection which adds an extra bounce to your meet ups. Commendable Service! They take care of every small detail. They have games in the corner which you can play over a cup of steaming Cappuccino. The plethora of items in the food menu makes you think what to try. They have a vast spread of mocktails, freak shakes in drinks and a variety of Indian, continental menu in food. Every dish is cooked to perfection and taste oozes out in every bite. I tried the Mix Sauce Pasta which was out of the world. Also tried Cheese Corn Balls and Tomato Basil Sandwich which was sumptuous as well.