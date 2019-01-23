Check Out Their New Menu With An Array Of Fusion Dishes

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Glocal Junction

Worli, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nehru Centre, Ground Floor, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

New menu alert in Glocal Junction! Chef Ajay and Chef Aaron have come together and put forward an all-new array of dishes where local ingredients are used and the final outcome is a fusion of both. We got to try some amazing treats like DIY guacamole which is served with shrimp tempura and ginger peppers. They also have a sprouted bean salad which we really liked. A few others include the Chicken 65 Sushi and Sugarcane Kebab Chicken. Also, they've introduced a whole range of cocktails as well. In the end, it was a Saturday well spent. The chef's themselves suggested so many great options, the presentation and the food taste was just brilliant. P.S - Don't miss out on their Pan Cheesecake.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Lounges

Glocal Junction

Worli, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nehru Centre, Ground Floor, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet