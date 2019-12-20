Need A Break? Chill Out At These Treehouses Near Mumbai For INR 2,200 A Night

Imagine living in a treehouse with nothing to do but think about the sunset on the beach or your next Konkan meal. O’Nest home-stay in Devrukh will make all this a reality.



Apart from deluxe rooms (INR 1,100 onward) the home stay has private treehouses (INR 2,400 onward), so that you can kick back with a serving of coconut water to beat the city blues. The homestay allows you to soak in the local culture through village walks {charged separately} and nature walks/trekking. In case you’re into fishing, you can ask them to arrange something. Also, you can bring your pet along for INR 350.

It’s located in the interiors of Konkan in Devrukh, just 40kms away from Ratnagiri. It’s about 324 kms from Mumbai and 270 kms from Pune. There’s a lot of things you can see around in Ratnagiri – from forts to temples to beautiful, untouched beaches – the district has a lot to offer. Hop on a bus to Ratnagiri, take a train or just drive down – there’s plenty of options and the location is easily accessible.

Cost: INR 2,400 per couple for the treehouse, INR 1,100 per couple for deluxe rooms

How to get here: The best way to reach here is to drive from Mumbai via the Sangameshwar road. The property is not very accessible via public transport.