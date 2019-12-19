Go On A Flavour Ride With These Rollercoaster Ice-Creams!

Dessert Parlours

Roller Coaster Icecream Works

Ghatkopar East, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1, Opp. Tip Top Farsan, Vallabh Baug Lane, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Mumbaikars and street food go hand in hand. A Mumbaikar has to visit the Ghatkopar Khaugulli to be truly called a Mumbaikar or anyone who visits this dream city. Besides being the city of dreams it's a city that satiates your taste buds. Being a regular visitor to this little outlet which attracts me because of its unique concept of rollercoaster ice cream which I haven't heard of before. There is a roller on which he squeezes all the fresh juice from fruits and makes ice-cream. The flavours are so fresh. Highly recommend the fruit mix rollercoaster ice-cream which is a must try when you visit this shop. They have tremendous varieties to try every time you visit it!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids, Big Group, Family

