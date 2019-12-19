Go On A Flavour Ride With These Rollercoaster Ice-Creams!

Mumbaikars and street food go hand in hand. A Mumbaikar has to visit the Ghatkopar Khaugulli to be truly called a Mumbaikar or anyone who visits this dream city. Besides being the city of dreams it's a city that satiates your taste buds. Being a regular visitor to this little outlet which attracts me because of its unique concept of rollercoaster ice cream which I haven't heard of before. There is a roller on which he squeezes all the fresh juice from fruits and makes ice-cream. The flavours are so fresh. Highly recommend the fruit mix rollercoaster ice-cream which is a must try when you visit this shop. They have tremendous varieties to try every time you visit it!