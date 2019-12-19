Mumbaikars and street food go hand in hand. A Mumbaikar has to visit the Ghatkopar Khaugulli to be truly called a Mumbaikar or anyone who visits this dream city. Besides being the city of dreams it's a city that satiates your taste buds. Being a regular visitor to this little outlet which attracts me because of its unique concept of rollercoaster ice cream which I haven't heard of before. There is a roller on which he squeezes all the fresh juice from fruits and makes ice-cream. The flavours are so fresh. Highly recommend the fruit mix rollercoaster ice-cream which is a must try when you visit this shop. They have tremendous varieties to try every time you visit it!
Go On A Flavour Ride With These Rollercoaster Ice-Creams!
Dessert Parlours
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids, Big Group, Family
Also On Roller Coaster Icecream Works
Dessert Parlours
Comments (0)