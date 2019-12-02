Plan Your Date At This Stunning Rooftop Place With A Pool In Andheri!

Otium Rooftop Lounge: This place is located on the Terrace of Empressa Hotel. Located on the 10th Floor, this place is an ideal place to take someone out on a date. The place has got an amazing pool with amazing chairs with changing lights and one of the most beautiful views of Mumbai Been to this place today for some evening snacks and drinks with a friend. For drinks, we ordered Red Wine Sangria and Blue Basil Lemonade. Loved the wine and even the mocktail. For food, we ordered: 1. Batata Hara: Basically roasted potatoes tossed with fresh coriander, fiery chilli and garlic in olive oil. This was one of the best dishes here, don't miss it. Especially potato lovers, this isn't a miss 2. Mezze Platter: Pita bread served with classic hummus, labneh, fattoush, muttabel and tabouleh. Amazing is the word 3. Walnut & Artichoke Fatayer: Triangular Levantine pie stuffed with artichoke, zucchini, walnut and cheese. So delicious! The best part about it is that it was baked and not fried. So healthy. It was served with amazing cheese dip. Loved it! Honestly, this one's a good option to go out on a date with for some drinks and quick bites Also, this place serves herbal hookahs.