Escaping Mumbai? Stop By This Restaurant For Grilled Delicacies And BYOB

Tarangan Grill & Barbeque is quite different from the other dhabas and restaurants in the area simply because they provide an on-table grill. They have three types of seating sections – grill, Indian and rooftop. The place is very cosy and calm. The booze there is very cheap and you can also get your own booze so that’s super amazing. They will charge you very basic corkage for it but hey, it will still be cheaper than their cheap {which is already quite a bit}.

Our experience here was actually pretty good. We went there as a big group of friends {eight to be precise} and the bill came up to just INR 2,500 with some amazing veg and non-veg dishes. Their soothing music and the dim lights add to the whole vibe. Do try their chicken handi which is deliciously cooked. They also have something known as the chicken lollipop shots {wicked, right?} and many more food and drink options, and offers. Click here to check out their Facebook page.