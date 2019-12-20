Play Board Games And Hog On 'Chinese Khichdi' At This Mira Road Eatery

If you’re looking for an eatery that’s a combination of a fun and vibrant ambiance and amazing food, then make your way to The Wicked Spoon in Mira Road. Now, for those who don’t live around might consider it too far, but for those living in and around Mira Road, this is definitely worth a visit. Why, you ask?

Because it combines our hobby for board games beautifully with our passion for eating good food. They specialise in serving Chinese and Thai food which is completely value for money. It’s like we’re sitting in a nice, quaint place with a cozy ambience, pretty decor and enjoying your board games. We say you feel free to select from the amazing food here, but don’t miss out on the delicious Chinese khichdi {which is to die for}.