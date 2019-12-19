Go With The Flow: This New Aqua Therapy Centre Is Just What You Need

Ever thought of using the energy of water to soothe your stressed body and loosen your stiff back? According to AquaCentric, a new-age physiotherapy centre in Mumbai, aquatic therapy has been proven to show better results than conventional physiotherapy for physical rehabilitation and injury recovery {No, you do not need to be a swimmer to undergo water therapy}. Founded by Mr Harsh Mariwala, the founder of the well-known Marico Ltd. and led by Dr Amit Kohli, an orthopaedic, AquaCentric is a holistic rehab centre that uses the power of water to treat orthopaedic, neurology, paediatric, and even women's health problems. Spread over a whopping 7,000 square feet in Andheri, AquaCentric houses three temperature controlled indoor pools underwater exercise equipment like a treadmill {yes, you can do your daily cardio under water now!}, resistance jets, and more. In addition to this, they also have a medical gym. The centre provides specially curated therapies and end-to-end rehabilitation and will cater to each individual's needs which will help in the betterment of their muscle strength and body balance. So, we're saying... If you love your water and are looking at loosening the knots in your back, AquaCentric is the place to be. PS - We've heard that another centre is coming up in Worli, so we're keeping our eyes open.