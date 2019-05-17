A Goan Shack With A Mesmerising Serene View

Shacks

Brittos

Baga, Goa
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Saunta Vaddo, Calangute Baga Road, Baga, Goa

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place was on the wishlist to visit for a long time If you’re heading to North Goa, the famous Baga Beach, you must Brittos and St Anthony's Britto's is located In Baga beach just right beside St Anthony's. It is one of the oldest and renowned 'beach' facing restaurant located in Baga Beach. Perfect place to sit back grab a beer and enjoy lip-smacking food. With a serene view of the Baga beach from the Shack. This place offers a perfect beachside shack experience with a mesmerizing serene view from the restaurant If are seafood lover and if you love Goan food Brittos has a lot to offer, like Goan sausages Pizza, Goan sausages biryani.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

