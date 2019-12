Giving up on meat doesn’t mean you won’t have delicious food left in your life. The key to sustaining going vegan lies in substituting what you are giving up with a plant-based alternative of the same.

Milk can be replaced by soy milk and almond milk that are available off the shelves. Other plant based milks such as cashew milk, oats milk, rice milk etc, can even be made fresh at home. Dairy cheese can be replaced by cashew cream cheese, almond feta, tofu cheese. Have nut butters such as peanut butter and almond butter, tofu instead of paneer and replace all meats with mock meats or vegetables such as raw jackfruit.

These products are only there to help us transition and satisfy our taste buds – they aren’t really needed from a nutritional perspective.