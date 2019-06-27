Beaches, stunning sunsets and gorgeous waves. What’s not to love about Gokarna? Granted, Goa is usually the overshadowing older brother, but we love that this seaside spot is still not as populated and polluted. That’s possibly why, apart from that yearly pilgrimage to Goa, we pick this little town for our fill of sun, sand and sea. Accommodation is a bit scarce, but if you’re happy with a comfy bed and fluffy pillow, we’ve got just the places for you — from home stays to luxe resorts.
Beach, Please: Six Hotels To Stay In Gokarna For That Perfect Sea View
Kudle Beach View
This charming resort and spa is a great option for a slice of luxury, but with the beach side, rustic atmosphere retained. We love that the cottages and rooms (beach or garden view) are quite far apart, so your privacy is guaranteed. Plus, a great opportunity to soak in the seaside air. Diving, jet skiing and even the entertaining banana boat ride is on offer at this one.
Lounging about in the swimming pool when the waters are choppy is another one of our favourite things to do here. There's a restaurant, a yoga centre and an Ayurvedic massage centre too. Prices start at approx INR 4,500 for the Garden View rooms.
Om Beach Resort
We’ve already shared our love for this cutesy place and we’re still fans! From just lounging around in the gardens with a book and beer, to traipsing down to the beach for some fun in the water, this one’s absolute bang for the buck. There’s 12 Konkan-style tiled cottages, though some are newer than others, so pick wisely.
What wins this place brownie points from us is the Ayurveda spa that has great service but won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Prices start at INR 2,758 per night on weekdays and INR 3,245 on weekends. Prices are subject to change as per seasonal availability.
Namaste Café
This list is incomplete without Namaste Cafe. While it isn’t a snazzy resort, the few mud-brown cottages sit pretty on one end of Om Beach itself, so you’re never far from the surf and sand. An added bonus is waking up and breakfasting with the waves crashing practically at your doorstep here. Sunsets never looked so good either! Rates vary as per season. Monsoon prices start at INR 900 for the basic room and peak season prices start at INR 1,400 for the basic room. They also have triple, and 5-bed sharing rooms for larger groups.
SwaSwara Resort
Oh my, what a slice of heaven this is. Naturally, it doesn’t come cheap, but if the coffers are well filled, then SwaSwara is a fabulous option. Ideal for the soul searching and yoga-focussed traveller, the entire concept here is wellness, from the food (made following yoga, Naturopathy and Ayurveda principles) to the wonderful Yogashalas. In fact, you have to stay a minimum of three days.
We absolutely fell in love with the art studio where you can indulge in pottery or painting – to de-stress, you see. Quite a retreat, the Konkan cottages too, blend tradition and luxury. Think brick walls, outdoor showers and yoga decks. It is our belief that this is where we might find Nirvana – possibly in the swimming pool.
Prices start at INR 51,000 for a three-day, all-inclusive wellness retreat.
Suragi Homestay
Calling itself a luxury home stay, Suragi sits a little farther away from the main beaches, but along the coast still. There are four rooms, all decked out in different colours, and while they’re comfortable and clean, don’t expect to be living in the lap of luxury. Prices start around 2,650 for a single occupancy double room without AC. Rates may change as per season, so do call ahead. We love that the home stay is geared towards building a sustainable lifestyle and features eco-friendly construction as well as solar power as an added bonus for the more conscious travelers.
Zostel Gokarna
Looking to travel on a budget? This sea-facing hostel has you sorted! Located on a cliff overlooking the main beach, this gorgeous property offers both dorm-style acco plus private shacks if you're looking for a bit more privacy and quiet. We love the idea of their sea-view private shacks that come with all the basics you need for a comfy stay. Prices start at INR 549 per night for a bed in a 6-person dorm (mixed and female-only available) and shacks start at INR 1,790 per night.
