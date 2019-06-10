This Cute Little Place Offers The Best Golas, Gelatos & Much More

Craving for Ice Golas or Gelatos? Rush to Ari & Vin for an amazing range of desserts. We started with the most heard of "Rajwadi Malai Gola" which has three base flavors and topped with their secret mixtures & dry fruits. It tasted better then it seemed. We continued with the gola and ordered Navrang Gola, it had some amazing taste provided by a mixture of pineapple, orange, rose & kacchi kairi flavors. They had many options to try, as with their Make Your Own sundaes or waffles. We had a black & white waffle. It was crispy and well baked. Anyhow, I personally think people should try all the new flavors of golas as this is known for it. We again ended up ordering Choco Bluster Gola which was covered with chocolate sauce and topped with Choco chips. It tasted very much like Choco bar and was quite a unique one.